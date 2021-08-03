Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 807,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCRU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

