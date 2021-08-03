Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,007,360 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,007,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.41% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

