Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 253,037 Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 253,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $146,409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,788,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $65,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,934,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,704,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

DSGN opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

