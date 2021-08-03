Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ryder System worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $374,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 44.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 8.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

R stock opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

