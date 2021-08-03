Millennium Management LLC Buys 11,813 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of TechTarget worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,069.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

