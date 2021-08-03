Millennium Management LLC Buys 167,020 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Acushnet worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

