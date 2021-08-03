Millennium Management LLC Buys 329,844 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 570.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Tattooed Chef worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 79.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

