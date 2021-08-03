Millennium Management LLC Buys 34,216 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 390.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.57.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

