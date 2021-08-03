Millennium Management LLC Buys 44,239 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of AAON worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

AAON stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.53. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

