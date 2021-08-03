Millennium Management LLC Buys 49,413 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 374.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.