Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at about $8,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter worth about $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000.

Shares of GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

