Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 778,379 ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 778,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $3,984,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $6,972,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

