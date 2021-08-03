Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,363,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.