Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 781.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

NYSE:CSL opened at $202.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $205.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

