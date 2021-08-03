Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 769.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hubbell worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $197.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $202.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.75.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

