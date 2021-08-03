Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $9,103,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $8,042,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $161,633.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock worth $3,344,274. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

