Millennium Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,731 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,200,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

