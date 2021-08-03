Millennium Management LLC Has $7.50 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,846 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

