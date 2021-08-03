Millennium Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 147,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in TELUS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in TELUS by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

