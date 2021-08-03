Millennium Management LLC Has $7.63 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,706 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FormFactor worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 94,412 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FORM stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.