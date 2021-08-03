Millennium Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 1,796.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Nkarta worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTX. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $206,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nkarta stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.46 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

