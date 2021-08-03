Millennium Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xylem by 308.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 23.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Xylem by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 24,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

