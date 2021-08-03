Millennium Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at about $11,753,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 17.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Futu by 268.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after acquiring an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $111.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.26. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

