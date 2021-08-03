Millennium Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 698.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Dynavax Technologies worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

