Millennium Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 2,117.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RADI opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

