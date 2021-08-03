Millennium Management LLC Has $8.26 Million Stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 154.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,639 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Agora worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of API. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $116,686,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agora by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after buying an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,616,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Agora by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after buying an additional 606,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on API. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.