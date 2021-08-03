Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.44% of Global Net Lease worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

