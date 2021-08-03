Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Keros Therapeutics worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KROS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KROS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

KROS stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

