Millennium Management LLC Invests $7.73 Million in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 772,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $5,741,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $100,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter worth $153,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the first quarter valued at about $969,000.

Shares of BRPMU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

