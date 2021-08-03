Millennium Management LLC Invests $7.82 Million in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,824,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Lindsay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lindsay by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lindsay by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lindsay by 3,843.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.