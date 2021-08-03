Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of SPX worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPXC opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

