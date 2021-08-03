Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Zhihu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

