Millennium Management LLC Purchases 126,839 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Orthofix Medical worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 100.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 640,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 66,337 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $775.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43, a PEG ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.