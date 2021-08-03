Millennium Management LLC Purchases 327,708 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.46% of Titan International worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $520.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.