Millennium Management LLC Purchases 46,562 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,562 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $653.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.30.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

