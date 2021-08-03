Millennium Management LLC Purchases 578,740 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 1,431.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.83% of U.S. Silica worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 156.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $731.52 million, a P/E ratio of -140.57 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.