Millennium Management LLC Purchases 68,168 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Matson worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $359,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Matson in the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:MATX opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $328,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,300,943.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,430,182 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

