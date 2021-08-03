Millennium Management LLC Purchases 71,699 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 287.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,699 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Science Applications International worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,632,000 after acquiring an additional 202,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

