Millennium Management LLC Purchases 82,283 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 550.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

