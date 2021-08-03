Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 816,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 9.94% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWET. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $964,000.

NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

