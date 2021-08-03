Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 9.02% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

