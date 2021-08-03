Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth $15,450,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

