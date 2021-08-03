Millennium Management LLC Sells 156,862 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,862 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Arvinas worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 628,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,105. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.