Millennium Management LLC Sells 435,210 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435,210 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of The Manitowoc worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth about $2,430,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

