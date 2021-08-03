Millennium Management LLC Sells 63,367 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Otter Tail worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTTR shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.46. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

