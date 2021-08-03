Millennium Management LLC Sells 69,755 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,755 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 571.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

