Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.56 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.82% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $932.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.