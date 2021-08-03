Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.57 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Simmons First National as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFNC stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

