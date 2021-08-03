Millennium Management LLC Takes $7.97 Million Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 801,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSAAU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $341,000.

SSAAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

