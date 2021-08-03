Millennium Management LLC Takes $8.09 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 224,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

